Foundry Partners LLC Sells 335 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $555.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

