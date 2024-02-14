EMC Capital Management Has $111,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.