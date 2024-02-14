EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $851.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

