EMC Capital Management Sells 101,518 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,518 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

