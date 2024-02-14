EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

