Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,129 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

