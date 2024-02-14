Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

DIS opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

