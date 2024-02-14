Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.07.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

