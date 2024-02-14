One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $525.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also

