Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

