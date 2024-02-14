Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

