Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.63. 11,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.