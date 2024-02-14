Rational Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 203.9% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 753,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Eaton by 512.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

