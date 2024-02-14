Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Unitil worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unitil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,956. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $60.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

