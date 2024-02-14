Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 888,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

