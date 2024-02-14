Rational Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,950 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,088,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,795,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,660,000 after acquiring an additional 493,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

