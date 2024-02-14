Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Trading Up 3.2 %

CME Group stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.17. The company had a trading volume of 183,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.