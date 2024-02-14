Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 825 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 881,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,891. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

