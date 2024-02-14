Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,420,623,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,975 shares of company stock worth $86,664,513 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,922. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.