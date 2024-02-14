PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1,976.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,502. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

