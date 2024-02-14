CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 334,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,362,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

