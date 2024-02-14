One Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 139,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,813,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 173,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 110,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 639,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

