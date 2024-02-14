One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 209.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

