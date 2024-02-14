One Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.