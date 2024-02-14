Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 241,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 419.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

