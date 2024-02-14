One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 208,753 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

