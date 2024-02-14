One Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

