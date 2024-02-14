BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

