One Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

