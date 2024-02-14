Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.75.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

