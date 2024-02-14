One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

