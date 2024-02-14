Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 740.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 209.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 26,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

