Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. 76,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,060. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

