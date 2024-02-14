Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $495.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $33,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $70,319 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.