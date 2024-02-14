499 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,705,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 79,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,736. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

