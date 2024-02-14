Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 450,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

