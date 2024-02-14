Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.01. 92,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,622. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

