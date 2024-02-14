Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 913,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,614. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

