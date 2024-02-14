Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 53,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

