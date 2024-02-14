Rational Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.2% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 137,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB remained flat at $47.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 611,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

