KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.65

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 4214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 2.5 %

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.56. The firm has a market cap of C$84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.14%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Stories

