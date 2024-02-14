SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.58

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.58 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 2407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $854.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

