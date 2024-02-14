Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 599,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.