Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,092 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $104,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $531.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

