Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 647,521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $94,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 153.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.