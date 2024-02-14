Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.