Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

