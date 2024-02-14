Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Expands By 132.4%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

