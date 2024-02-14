IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 78592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.77 million for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

