Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 6980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a market cap of C$359.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

